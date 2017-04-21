Schroeder, Evelyn

Evelyn M. Schroeder, age 79, of Waupaca passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Evelyn was born on May 7, 1937, the daughter of Emil and Gladys (Brandenberg) Grunwald. Evelyn married the late Leonard Schroeder on March 24, 1956.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Deborah (Mike) Psenicka of Waupaca, WI; Dennis (Deb Kamp) Schroeder of Clintonville, WI; David Schroeder of Norwich, CT; Darla (James) Chich of Knapp, WI and Daniel (Jennifer Behm) Schroeder of Waupaca, WI; grandchildren: Jeremy Psenicka, Ryan (Alyson) Psenicka, Karena, Joshua, Makya Schroeder, Alissa (Stanley Nowakowski) Schroeder, Sherry Wardwell, Melissa Grogan, Michelle (Gene) Bilby, Brandon, Brittany Tetzlaff, Louis (Rhonda, Jonah Chich,) Michael, Samuel, Nathaniel, Emma Chich, Logan Schroeder, Taylor Korth; brothers, Harold (Joan) Grunwald and Jerome (Deloris) Grunwald, many other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Gladys Grunwald; her husband Leonard Schroeder; her son Darrel Schroeder; her grandson Ty Schroeder and brother Donald Brandenberg.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Main Chapel at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Chaplain Wayne Schwanke will officiate with burial to follow at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Main Chapel. The Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.