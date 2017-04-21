Wetzel, Leonard D.

Leonard D. “Len” Wetzel, age 84, of Shawano passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at his home.

Len was born in Shawano on April 15, 1933 to the late Herman and Pauline (Kloth) Wetzel. He grew up on a farm in the Town of Seneca near Bowler and graduated from Bowler High School in 1952. After graduation, he began to ride along with the sheriff’s department which was instrumental in becoming an officer with the Shawano City Police Department. Len was one of the first K-9 officers at the police department which led to his love of German Shepherds. On August 14, 1960, Leonard was united in marriage to Lois Hawkins at Congregational Church in Birnamwood. After Len left the police department, he worked for the railroad, as a manager at SuperValu and the Red Owl in Clintonville and finally as the power plant operator at the paper mill, retiring in 1995. In 1985, he and Lois built the family home located on the Wolf River where they still resided. Len enjoyed family camping trips, fishing trips and traveling. He loved his vegetable garden and was an excellent gardener.

Leonard is survived by: his wife, Lois; three children, Lawrence “Larry” Wetzel of Caledonia, Lori Wetzel of Milwaukee and Lee (Mary) Wetzel of Cloverleaf Lakes and two grandchildren, Lucas Wetzel of Cloverleaf Lakes and Stephanie (fiancé, Jacob Stilen) Wetzel of Cloverleaf Lakes.

A memorial service for Leonard will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com