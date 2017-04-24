County to collect hazardous waste

Starting May 1, residents of Waupaca and Waushara counties can dispose of household hazardous waste at the Waupaca County Processing & Transfer Facility (PTF), E498 1 Swan Road, Manawa.

Through the state’s Clean Sweep Grant Program, Waupaca County offers substantially reduced disposal rates for household hazardous waste. What would normally cost 50 cents to $10 per pound, residents will pay only 20 cents to 45 cents per pound.

Types of wastes accepted through this program include degreasers, gasoline and other fuels, aerosols, solvents, paint thinner, lead and oil-based paint, shellac, varnish, stain, drain cleaners, pesticides, mercury, pool chemicals and peroxides.

The program runs through Oct. 31.

Disposal of hazardous waste is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact the PTF at 715-258-6249.

Latex paint cannot be disposed of through this program. Latex paint, once completely dried, can be disposed of with regular garbage.

A product to help solidify latex paint is available for purchase at the PTF and the Waupaca County Courthouse Solid Waste Department for $2.50 per bag. One bag will dry approximately two-thirds gallon.

All opens loads coming to the PTF must be covered and secured. Payment is by cash or check only.

For more information, contact the Waupaca County Solid Waste Department at 715-258-6240 or visit www.waupacacountyrecycling.org.