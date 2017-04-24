Fietzer, Roger L.

Roger L. Fietzer, of Scandinavia, age 83, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, April 21, 2017.

He was born in Waupaca County on July 18, 1933 to Albert and Leola (Wegener) Fietzer. On December 26, 1959 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Larson. He and Carolyn worked together for many years on their dairy farm, but his true passion was his music. Roger is best known as the leader for Rogers Jolly Dutchmen, which he led for 64 years. In 2006 he was named Wisconsin Orchestra Leader of the Year by the Wisconsin Orchestra Leaders Association. His band played for many weddings, anniversaries, firemen’s dances, picnics and church polka services; the list goes on and on. In the end, he just loved to make people smile and dance.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Carolyn of Scandinavia; son, Russ and his wife Delores “Dee” Fietzer of Waupaca; a sister, Carol Reinert of New London; and fellow band members, Gene Behm and Dave McNichols. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester (Irene) and Delano (Joann); brother-in-law, Vilas Reinert and sister-in-law, Vivian Brinkmeyer.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home of Waupaca, with Pastor Roger Nielsen officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Symco Union Cemetery.

We wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the ThedaCare Hospice Home Care Team, ThedaCare Medical Center – Waupaca and Dr. Paul Sletten. Thank you also to all of our friends and neighbors for your constant support ~ the family of Roger Fietzer.