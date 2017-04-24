Smith, Joseph D.

Joseph Douglas Smith “Doug”, age 94, of New London passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King.

Doug was born on March 15, 1923 in Oconto, WI to the late Donald and Rose (Cyr) Smith. He was united in marriage to Anna Moline Myers on June 5, 1948 in Neenah. She preceded him in death in 2012. Doug worked as a salesman in the hardware department at Sears in Appleton. Doug was a US Army veteran of WWII.

Doug is survived by his three daughters, Simone (Jerry) Werbelow, New London; Janda (Ron) Kolterman, Oak Creek and Chris (Gary) Runnoe, Fremont; one son, Shawn Smith (Sue), Grand Rapids, MI; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, wife and two brothers, Gordy and Robert.

The memorial service for Doug will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home Main Chapel in King, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel. Full military honors will be held. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in King. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com