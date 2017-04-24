W-F girls win Waupaca County Meet

Iola-Scandy’s Fischer sets two records
By Greg Seubert
Weyauwega-Fremont won its second consecutive girls’ track championship April 21 at the Waupaca County Meet.
The Indians won the seven-team meet with 145 points and finished 33 points ahead of runner-up Iola-Scandinavia.
Meanwhile, New London outdistanced Waupaca to win the boys’ championship.
New London’s Brayden Kurth and Iola-Scandinavia’s Leighten Fischer were named the meet’s MVPs. Fischer set two meet records while winning the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and long jump and joining Makenna Brown, Erika Kisting and Jada Beacom on the winning 1,600-meter relay team. Kurth won the 200-meter dash and long jump and was also on the winning 800-meter relay team.
W-F won two of the four girls’ relays, as Becky Schroeder, Marissa Mason, Hannah Sroka and Natalie Schneider teamed up to win the 400- and 800-meter races. The Indians’ other first-place finish came from Gwynette Koch in the discus.
Kisting won the girls’ 1,600-meter run for Iola-Scandinavia’s other championship.
Waupaca’s first-place finishes included Brandon Anderson (boys’ 100); Derrick Rotta (boys’ discus); Mark Kilcoyne (boys’ shot put); the boys’ 3,200-meter relay team of Hunter Smith, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell and Andy Schroeder; Zoe Harrison (girls’ 200); and Brittany Bertzyk (girls’ pole vault).
Manawa’s boys’ 1,600 relay team of Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke and Bo Koehn also placed first.
Waupaca County Meet
Boys
Team scores: New London (241), Waupaca (150), Manawa (86), Weyauwega-Fremont (78), Clintonville (62), Iola-Scandinavia (32).
First-place finishes
100-meter dash: Brandon Anderson, Waupaca (11.49).
200-meter dash: Brayden Kurth, New London (23.83).
400-meter dash: Devin Winkler, New London (53.65).
800-meter run: Riley Titterton, New London (2:06.46).
1,600-meter run: Riley Titterton, New London (4:46.78).
3,200-meter run: Robbie Watling, New London (10:36.21).
110-meter hurdles: Ryan Phillipsen, Waupaca (17.51).
300-meter hurdles: Matt Dobija, New London (46.22).
400-meter relay: New London (Makaio Harn, Remington Steele, Vinny Winkler, Brett Hildebrand) (47.00).
800-meter relay: New London (Brayden Kurth, Bryar Tuchscherer, Vinny Winkler, Remington Steele) (1:36.25).
1,600-meter relay: Manawa (Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke, Bo Koehn) (3:44.12).
3,200-meter relay: Waupaca (Hunter Smith, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell, Andy Schroeder) (8:37.19).
High jump: Brennan Strosenruether, New London (6 feet).
Long jump: Brayden Kurth, New London (20 feet, 1/2 inch).
Triple jump: Shane Borree, New London (40 feet, 8 1/2 inches).
Pole vault: Micah Backus, New London (10 feet, 6 inches).
Discus: Derrick Rotta, Waupaca (139 feet, 4 inches).
Shot put: Mark Kilcoyne, Waupaca (45 feet, 5 inches).
Girls
Team scores: Weyauwega-Fremont (145), Iola-Scandinavia (112), New London (111.5), Clintonville (92), Waupaca (73.5), Marion (70), Manawa (13).
First-place finishes
100-meter dash: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (12.98).
200-meter dash: Zoe Harrison, Waupaca (28.39).
400-meter dash: Lizzy Weatherwax, Clintonville (1:02.49).
800-meter run: Lizzy Weatherwax, Clintonville (2:25.37).
1,600-meter run: Erika Kisting, Iola-Scandinavia (5:17.12).
3,200-meter run: Kara Pyatskowit, Clintonville (11:47.61).
100-meter hurdles: Allysin Booth, Clintonville (16.33).
300-meter hurdles: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (47.21).
400-meter relay: Weyauwega-Fremont (Becky Schroeder, Marissa Mason, Hannah Sroka, Natalie Schneider) (55.09).
800-meter relay: Weyauwega-Fremont (Becky Schroeder, Hannah Sroka, Marissa Mason, Natalie Schneider) (1:55.9).
1,600-meter relay: Iola-Scandinavia (Makenna Brown, Erika Kisting, Jada Beacom, Leighten Fischer) (4:17.39).
3,200-meter relay: Clintonville (Taylor Young, Emma Weatherwax, Lizzy Weatherwax, Kara Pyatskowit) (10:58.58).
High jump: Allysin Booth, Clintonville (5 feet, 2 inches).
Long jump: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (16 feet, 8 inches).
Triple jump: Camille Radies, Marion (31 feet, 6 1/4 inches).
Pole vault: Britney Bertzyk, Waupaca (7 feet, 6 inches).
Discus: Gwynette Koch, Weyauwega-Fremont (96 feet, 10 inches).
Shot put: Megan Thurk, New London (31 feet, 2 inches).