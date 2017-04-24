W-F girls win Waupaca County Meet

Iola-Scandy’s Fischer sets two records

By Greg Seubert

Weyauwega-Fremont won its second consecutive girls’ track championship April 21 at the Waupaca County Meet.

The Indians won the seven-team meet with 145 points and finished 33 points ahead of runner-up Iola-Scandinavia.

Meanwhile, New London outdistanced Waupaca to win the boys’ championship.

New London’s Brayden Kurth and Iola-Scandinavia’s Leighten Fischer were named the meet’s MVPs. Fischer set two meet records while winning the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and long jump and joining Makenna Brown, Erika Kisting and Jada Beacom on the winning 1,600-meter relay team. Kurth won the 200-meter dash and long jump and was also on the winning 800-meter relay team.

W-F won two of the four girls’ relays, as Becky Schroeder, Marissa Mason, Hannah Sroka and Natalie Schneider teamed up to win the 400- and 800-meter races. The Indians’ other first-place finish came from Gwynette Koch in the discus.

Kisting won the girls’ 1,600-meter run for Iola-Scandinavia’s other championship.

Waupaca’s first-place finishes included Brandon Anderson (boys’ 100); Derrick Rotta (boys’ discus); Mark Kilcoyne (boys’ shot put); the boys’ 3,200-meter relay team of Hunter Smith, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell and Andy Schroeder; Zoe Harrison (girls’ 200); and Brittany Bertzyk (girls’ pole vault).

Manawa’s boys’ 1,600 relay team of Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke and Bo Koehn also placed first.

< > Waupaca's Erin Montgomery competes in the girls' shot put event April 22 at the Waupaca County Meet in New London. The Waupaca girls placed fifth overall with 73.5 points and Montgomery placed ninth out of 17 shot put competitors. Greg Seubert Photo

Waupaca County Meet

Boys

Team scores: New London (241), Waupaca (150), Manawa (86), Weyauwega-Fremont (78), Clintonville (62), Iola-Scandinavia (32).

First-place finishes

100-meter dash: Brandon Anderson, Waupaca (11.49).

200-meter dash: Brayden Kurth, New London (23.83).

400-meter dash: Devin Winkler, New London (53.65).

800-meter run: Riley Titterton, New London (2:06.46).

1,600-meter run: Riley Titterton, New London (4:46.78).

3,200-meter run: Robbie Watling, New London (10:36.21).

110-meter hurdles: Ryan Phillipsen, Waupaca (17.51).

300-meter hurdles: Matt Dobija, New London (46.22).

400-meter relay: New London (Makaio Harn, Remington Steele, Vinny Winkler, Brett Hildebrand) (47.00).

800-meter relay: New London (Brayden Kurth, Bryar Tuchscherer, Vinny Winkler, Remington Steele) (1:36.25).

1,600-meter relay: Manawa (Ethan Hass, Zach Kreklow, Brett Zielke, Bo Koehn) (3:44.12).

3,200-meter relay: Waupaca (Hunter Smith, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell, Andy Schroeder) (8:37.19).

High jump: Brennan Strosenruether, New London (6 feet).

Long jump: Brayden Kurth, New London (20 feet, 1/2 inch).

Triple jump: Shane Borree, New London (40 feet, 8 1/2 inches).

Pole vault: Micah Backus, New London (10 feet, 6 inches).

Discus: Derrick Rotta, Waupaca (139 feet, 4 inches).

Shot put: Mark Kilcoyne, Waupaca (45 feet, 5 inches).

Girls

Team scores: Weyauwega-Fremont (145), Iola-Scandinavia (112), New London (111.5), Clintonville (92), Waupaca (73.5), Marion (70), Manawa (13).

First-place finishes

100-meter dash: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (12.98).

200-meter dash: Zoe Harrison, Waupaca (28.39).

400-meter dash: Lizzy Weatherwax, Clintonville (1:02.49).

800-meter run: Lizzy Weatherwax, Clintonville (2:25.37).

1,600-meter run: Erika Kisting, Iola-Scandinavia (5:17.12).

3,200-meter run: Kara Pyatskowit, Clintonville (11:47.61).

100-meter hurdles: Allysin Booth, Clintonville (16.33).

300-meter hurdles: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (47.21).

400-meter relay: Weyauwega-Fremont (Becky Schroeder, Marissa Mason, Hannah Sroka, Natalie Schneider) (55.09).

800-meter relay: Weyauwega-Fremont (Becky Schroeder, Hannah Sroka, Marissa Mason, Natalie Schneider) (1:55.9).

1,600-meter relay: Iola-Scandinavia (Makenna Brown, Erika Kisting, Jada Beacom, Leighten Fischer) (4:17.39).

3,200-meter relay: Clintonville (Taylor Young, Emma Weatherwax, Lizzy Weatherwax, Kara Pyatskowit) (10:58.58).

High jump: Allysin Booth, Clintonville (5 feet, 2 inches).

Long jump: Leighten Fischer, Iola-Scandinavia (16 feet, 8 inches).

Triple jump: Camille Radies, Marion (31 feet, 6 1/4 inches).

Pole vault: Britney Bertzyk, Waupaca (7 feet, 6 inches).

Discus: Gwynette Koch, Weyauwega-Fremont (96 feet, 10 inches).

Shot put: Megan Thurk, New London (31 feet, 2 inches).