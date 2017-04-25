Charges follow crash

Fleeing vehicle smashes into RV

By Scott Bellile

A police chase on County Trunk X last weekend ended when the suspect smashed his Jeep into a parked RV in Mukwa.

Tyler W. Biese, 35, of Weyauwega, is charged with his second OWI and fleeing an officer.

At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Biese was eastbound on County X near Driftwood Road when Deputy Curtis Much noticed he was speeding, according to Waupaca County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Studzinski.

Much performed a Y-turn to begin pursuing Biese’s eastbound Jeep and, in the process, lost some time. The deputy was unsuccessful in attempting to pull Biese over or catch up to him.

Biese gained about a quarter-mile of distance between him and Much.

The pursuit lasted 1.5 miles. Around a minute and a half after it began, Much came upon a home in the E9100 block of County X and saw Biese had crashed his vehicle. He had left the roadway and struck a Chevy Impala parked outside a home. Biese sent the Chevy along with his own vehicle into a parked 1976 Holiday Motorhome.

“We don’t have the blood results back but we’re suspecting alcohol was a factor,” Studzinski said. “He was obviously arrested for it.”

As for the suspect’s reasons for fleeing, “He said that the road was curvy and he thought he would be able to get away,” Studzinski said.

Biese suffered a minor injury but did not require medical transport, Studzinski said. Nobody else was hurt. There were no other occupants in the Jeep.

A man at the home told deputies he normally sleeps in the RV overnight. That night he happened to be inside the house watching a movie with a relative from out of town.

“It could have been a catastrophe,” Studzinski said.

New London Fire Department responded to clean up gasoline from leaking vehicles.

Biese posted a $500 signature bond. He will make an initial court appearance on May 9.

In 2013, Biese pleaded no contest to resisting or obstructing an officer in Waupaca County. A charge of operating with prohibited blood alcohol content was dismissed.

He was convicted of his first OWI in 2013 in Outagamie County.