Huber replaces Dins

School board names new president

By Erik Buchinger

The Clintonville School Board held its reorganizational meeting Monday, April 24 at the Clintonville Middle School.

Ben Huber was elected as the board president, a position he held prior to Jim Dins. Huber served as the vice president over the past year.

Dins, who had been the board president, was elected to be the clerk, replacing Tom Neely, who was not re-elected to the board.

Dins made a motion to elect Huber as president, and Clyde Tellock nominated Dins, who said he would decline “to give the board better unity.”

The board voted on whether Mark Zachow and Lori Poppe would be the vice president, and Poppe won the vote.

Clyde Tellock retained his position as board treasurer.

Poppe was designated as the board’s delegate to attend the CESA 8 Annual Convention on June 7 in Gillett. She was also designated as a representative for the CESA 8 Board of Control.

Newly-elected board member Kris Straumann was designated as a delegate to the WASB Delegate Assembly. Poppe was designated as the alternate.

Board member Jim Schultz was sworn in after being re-elected, while newly-elected board member Kris Straumann was absent.

First State Bank was designated as the depository for general fund, special projects fund, food service fund, student activities, funds in transit and CHS Rec Center accounts and trust fund accounts for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

First State Bank and State of Wisconsin Local Government Investment Pool were designated as depositories for debt service fund accounts for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

First National Bank, First State Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Fox Communities Credit Union, Premier Community Banks and the State of Wisconsin Local Government Investment Pool were designated as depositories for the investment and/or borrowing of funds.

The Clintonville Tribune-Gazette was designated as the official newspaper for publication of minutes, Class A notices and all other official business and information of the school district.