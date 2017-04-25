T-Birds fall to Pacelli at home

I-S blanks Westfield, Shiocton

By Greg Seubert

Pacelli handed the Iola-Scandinavia baseball team a 9-2 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference loss April 24.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds picked up recent wins over Westfield, Shiocton and Pittsville, but came up short against Amherst.

Pacelli 9, I-S 2

The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead with single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings and two in the fifth.

The T-Birds cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Pacelli sealed the win with a four-run seventh.

Pacelli outhit the T-Birds 12-6. Ethan Olson had three hits and drove in both of the T-Birds’ runs.

< > Iola-Scandinavia's Seth Korb could not get to the ball in time to tag out Pacelli's Ethan Jansch as he slides into home plate. Holly Neumann Photo

I-S 3, Westfield 0

Carter Kurki got the win on the mound and had three hits April 22 in a nonconference win over the Pioneers.

Alex Sharp, Kurki and Jayden Sivertson drove in a run each.

The T-Birds came up with a run in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth.

Amherst 4, I-S 1

Marcus Glodowski held the T-Birds to two hits April 18.

The teams went into the fourth inning tied at 1-1, but the Falcons scored three times in the fourth to take the lead for good.

I-S 4, Shiocton 0

The T-Birds opened CWC-8 play April 17 by shutting out the Chiefs in Shiocton.

Seth Korb held the Chiefs to one hit and also struck out 13 batters in the complete-game win.

Sivertson had two of the T-Birds’ six hits.

I-S 2, Pittsville 1

Korb and Nick Hansen drove in a run for the T-Birds April 13 in a season-opening win over the Panthers.