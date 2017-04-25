T-Birds fall to Pacelli at home

By Greg Seubert

Pacelli handed the Iola-Scandinavia baseball team a 9-2 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference loss April 24.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds picked up recent wins over Westfield, Shiocton and Pittsville, but came up short against Amherst.

Pacelli 9, I-S 2
The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead with single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings and two in the fifth.

The T-Birds cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Pacelli sealed the win with a four-run seventh.

Pacelli outhit the T-Birds 12-6. Ethan Olson had three hits and drove in both of the T-Birds’ runs.

Iola-Scandinavia's Bryce Huettner tags Pacelli Tim Tippel for an out at third base. Holly Neumann Photo Jayden Sivertson stops the ball in center field for the Thunderbirds. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia's Seth Korb could not get to the ball in time to tag out Pacelli's Ethan Jansch as he slides into home plate. Holly Neumann Photo Ethan Olson stops the ball behind the plate. Holly Neumann Photo Carter Kurki waits for the perfect pitch for Iola-Scandinavia while batting against Pacelli. Holly Neumann Photo
I-S 3, Westfield 0
Carter Kurki got the win on the mound and had three hits April 22 in a nonconference win over the Pioneers.

Alex Sharp, Kurki and Jayden Sivertson drove in a run each.

The T-Birds came up with a run in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth.

Amherst 4, I-S 1
Marcus Glodowski held the T-Birds to two hits April 18.

The teams went into the fourth inning tied at 1-1, but the Falcons scored three times in the fourth to take the lead for good.

I-S 4, Shiocton 0
The T-Birds opened CWC-8 play April 17 by shutting out the Chiefs in Shiocton.

Seth Korb held the Chiefs to one hit and also struck out 13 batters in the complete-game win.

Sivertson had two of the T-Birds’ six hits.

I-S 2, Pittsville 1
Korb and Nick Hansen drove in a run for the T-Birds April 13 in a season-opening win over the Panthers.

 

