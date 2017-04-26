Armstrong resigns

Dayton town chair to leave position

By Robert Cloud

Dave Armststrong announced Tuesday that he will resign as Dayton town chair effective May 6.

“I resigned from the Dayton board to accept a consulting offer from my first employer at the first plant I worked at out of college – U.S. Steel, Gary Works,” Armstrong told the Waupaca County Post. “I’ll be joining a large plantwide undertaking of upgrades in reliability and product quality.”

Armstrong noted that the upgrades may partly be due to the $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that President Donald Trump has proposed.

Dayton voters first elected Armstrong as town chair in 2015 by a vote of 720-126 against Chris Klein, the incumbent.

He was re-elected on April 4 after running unopposed.

In an April 25 letter to Dayton Town members, Armstrong said “the duration of this assignment steers me towards resignation over leave of absence.”

Armstrong said he would be in the Waupaca area for most weekends.

During my time in Waupaca I would be happy to meet with any of you to assist in transition issues,” Armstrong said.

In selecting a new town chair, he also advised the board “to evaluate the results of our recent election for guidance.”

Armstrong thanked the board members and town residents for their help, patience and wisdom during the two years he served.

“It has been both an honor and a learning experience to serve the residents of Dayton township,” Armstrong said.