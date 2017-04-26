Art show opens in Waupaca

Work by DeBolt, Lardinois to be auctioned

“Brisk Day” by David Debolt will be for sale during the silent auction at the Waupaca Art Show at the Waupaca Expo Center. Submitted Photo

The 54th annual Waupaca Art Show will open at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Waupaca Expo Center.

The judges will begin their critiques at 1:30 p.m.

The judges for this year’s show all work in the arts in the Door County area.

Len Villano, an internationally published photographer who lives in Jacksonport, will judge photography.

Alysssa Skiba will judge 2D work.

She lives in Bailey’s Harbor and works as editor of the Arts, Entertainment and Literature Section of the Peninsula Pulse.

The 3D judge will be Jimmy Eddings, a potter who has exhibited nationally and internationally.

He maintains an active studio in Algoma and is the manager of the James May Gallery.

The judges and artists may be met at the Sneak Preview from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Waupaca Expo Center.

All are invited to this free opening party, which will include appetizers, music and a cash bar.

The art show will run from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 4; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5.

The Waupaca Art Show is a Waupaca Fine Arts Festival event.

“Prelude” by Robert Lardinois. Paintings and ceramics by Lardinois will be included in the silent auction at the Waupaca Art Show. Submitted Photo

Art auction features DeBolt, Lardinois

During the art show, the Waupaca Community Arts Center will hold a silent auction of art by David DeBolt and Robert Lardinois.

After the show, the items will be on view at the WCAC gallery at 200 N. Main Street, and bidding will continue through July 18.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Waupaca Fine Arts Festival and the Waupaca Community Arts Center.

This auction is made possible by a donation from Kristie DeBolt of David’s final paintings that remain for sale.

Robert Lardinois is also donating a selection of his own paintings and ceramics. This work had been for sale through DeBolt’s gallery.

The gallery, Originals etc., was a mainstay on Main Street for nearly 15 years, and closed after DeBolt died two years ago.

For more information, call the Waupaca Community Arts Center at 715-258-3741.