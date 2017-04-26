Children’s garden planned

Online sign-up ends May 5

The Waupaca Children’s Garden Program will again be offered this summer, at Swan Park.

The program will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 7 through Aug. 23.

It is for children ages 5 to 12, with a maximum of 25 children in the class.

Waupaca County Master Gardeners sponsor the Waupaca Children’s Garden.

Children do not need to have gardening experience in order to participate.

Each week, Master Gardener volunteers will teach a hands-on lesson about gardening methods.

The program will also include an activity and a snack.

The cost for the program will be $27, and scholarships are available through Waupaca Master Gardeners, as well as through the Walleyes for Kids Scholarship.

People may contact Mark Saunders at 715-258-0850 for information about the scholarships or for more information about the children’s garden.

Internet registration for the program will end on Friday, May 5.

Families may sign their children up for the program by visiting apm.activecommunities.com/waupacaparknrec/Home and then either logging into or creating their Activenet account.

A mandatory meeting about this year’s children’s garden program will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Waupaca Recreation Center.

Participation in the program requires attendance of at least 75 percent of the dates specified.

“It’s a very unique program run by the Master Gardeners,” said Andrew Whitman, the city’s recreation programmer.

He said the children will learn not just about agriculture practices but also about how to prepare some of the food.

They will also get to eat the food they grow.