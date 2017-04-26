Kealiher, Stanley R.

Stanley R. Kealiher, age 89, of Waupaca, WI passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Crossroads Care Center at Crystal River.

Stanley was born in Waupaca on April 28, 1927, the son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Hebblewhite) Kealiher. On June 10, 1961, Stanley married Arlene Haas in Wisconsin Rapids and she preceded him in death on December 26, 2002. He served in the U.S. Army serving two terms in Germany and in Korea, where he was an unknown solider for six months.

Stanley is survived by his sons: Roger Kealiher, Ronald Kealiher, Russell Kealiher and Kenneth Kealiher; his daughter, Kimberly Jensen, Waupaca; his two grandchildren, Austin and Sandra Jensen and his sisters, Clydene Stedman-Rohloff, Waupaca and Karen (Clarence) Moerke, Stevens Point. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Arlene and three brothers, Charles, Eugene and Donald Kealiher.

Military Graveside Services will be held on Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.