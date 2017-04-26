Rothschild to speak to Winchester Academy

Democracy in Wisconsin topic of program

Rothschild

Matt Rothschild will discuss “Making Democracy Work in Wisconsin” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Waupaca Area Public Library.

Sponsored by Winchester Academy, the program is free and open to the public. This is the final program in its winter/spring series.

Rothschild is executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a non-profit, nonpartisan political watchdog group dedicated to clean government.

His presentation will discuss why the United States need to curb the influence of big money in politics, which he asserts “is bad for our health, bad for our environment, bad for our pocketbooks, and bad for democracy.”

Rothschild works with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign to track campaign money in state politics, fight government corruption and for campaign finance reform, fair elections, judicial integrity, open and transparent government and reform in areas such as state legislative and congressional redistricting, ethics, and lobbying.

WDC pursues these objectives through research, citizen education, community outreach, coalition building and direct advocacy.

Prior to joining the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign in 2015, Rothschild worked at “The Progressive” magazine for 32 years. For most of those years he was editor and publisher.

Rothschild has appeared on Nightline, NPR, C-Span and The O’Reilly Factor. He has also been heard on radio on The Mic 92.1 or the WPR’s Joy Cardin Show.

A birdwatcher, he lives with his wife, Jean, in the town of Dunn, just south of Madison.

Winchester Academy program expenses are funded through sponsors and tax-deductible donations.

Rothschild’s presentation is sponsored by Karen and John Hebbring.

For more information about Winchester Academy, check winchesteracademywaupaca.org, follow on Facebook, or contact Executive Director Ann Buerger Linden at 715-258-2927 or buergerlinden@gmail.com.