Suspect held on $100,000 cash bail

A man arrested after a stabbing incident told police he was Jesus Christ.

Brady A. DeCamp, 22, Clintonville, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide and possession of a controlled substance.

At about 4:18 a.m. Monday, April 24, Clintonville Police Officers Tyler Bartel and Bryan Hauser were dispatched to DeCamp’s home on Clinton Avenue in response to a reported stabbing.

According to the criminal complaint, the offices made contact with DeCamp, who told them he had pulled a knife on a 26-year-old man and held it to his neck. DeCamp said he did not believe he cut the man.

While the officers were questioning DeCamp, they received a call from the father of the victim.

The father said he was taking his son to the hospital and that DeCamp had nearly killed him. The victim required stitches in his neck and chest.

At the time of his arrest, DeCamp was wearing two sheaths on his legs with knives in them.

The officers took DeCamp into custody for questioning.

After they read him his Miranda rights, DeCamp told the officers that his grandfather was a lawyer.

The grandfather, who was called to the station, said that he was not an attorney.

The officers reported that DeCamp claimed he was Jesus Christ and more than 100 years old. He also said he had military training and had been brainwashed by the Nazis.

Capt. Dennis Schroeder reported that DeCamp said that we had Jesus Christ in custody and that I was not going to go to heaven.

According to witnesses, three people were sitting in DeCamp’s living room when DeCamp went toward the kitchen to get one of them a soda.

Then, DeCamp allegedly came up behind one of the visitors, gripped him by the jaw, pulled up his head, placed a knife on the man’s neck and cut him.

The weapon was described as a “pirate knife,” with a pointed hook at the end.

The victim’s father grabbed DeCamp and pulled him away.

Officers later executed a search warrant at DeCamp’s home. They found drops of blood on the kitchen and living room floor, a knife with a brass-knuckle handles, a BB gun and a plastic bag with white powder that tested positive for amphetamine.

On Tuesday, April 25, Judge Raymond Huber set a $100,000 cash bond as a condition of DeCamp’s release from custody. He also ordered that DeCamp submit to a competency examination within 15 days.