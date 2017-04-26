Waupaca beats SPASH

Win breaks three-game losing streak

By Greg Seubert

The Waupaca baseball team snapped a three-game losing streak April 24 with a 6-4 win over Stevens Point.

The Comets also fell to Antigo 6-3 April 21 and dropped an 11-2 North Eastern Conference game to Fox Valley Lutheran April 18.

Waupaca 6, SPASH 4

The Comets overcame 2-0 and 4-3 deficits and came up with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

SPASH took a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and fourth, but the Comets took their first lead with a three-run fifth.

SPASH regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Waupaca loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on a walk, error and bunt single. Brandon Wanty drove in a pair of runs to give Waupaca the lead for good before adding another run on a bases-loaded walk.

SPASH had the winning run at the plate twice in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended after Waupaca catcher Hayden Neidert picked off Cole Wright at second base for the final out.

Jake Popham had two of Waupaca’s six hits, drove in a pair of runs and picked up the win in relief.

Antigo 6, Waupaca 3

The Red Robins picked up the win in a rescheduled nonconference matchup.

FVL 11, Waupaca 2

One day after the Foxes came from behind to hand the Comets a 3-2 lead, FVL completed the sweep April 18 in Waupaca.

Waupaca took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, but the Foxes came up with four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

FVL outhit the Comets 16-2.

Waupaca returned to North Eastern play April 25. The Comets will host the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

