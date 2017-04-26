< > Alex Lederer is the Zombie, and Camryn Hintz is Toffee in Weyauwega-Fremont High School's upcoming musical production, "Zombie Prom." Submitted Photo

Weyauwega-Fremont students perform musical

Weyauwega-Fremont High School will present the musical “Zombie Prom” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the high school auditorium.

“Zombie Prom “is a “girl loves ghoul” rock and roll musical set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal.

High jinx galore, great choreography and a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of ‘50s hits keep the action rocking across the stage.

“Zombie Prom “is based on a story by John Dempsey and Hugh Murphy, with book and lyrics by John Demsey and music by Dana P. Rowe. “Zombie Prom” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French.

The lead character, Jonny Warner, will be played by W-F sophomore Alex Lederer.

“The characters in the show are really fun … leather jackets, bobby sox … and I get to play Jonny the Zombie. Fun makeup. Don’t miss it,” he said.

Producer Lu Ann Rupnow said, “The students have had fun and worked hard in preparation for this musical. This has been the second year in a row that the students have had the privilege of working with Los Angeles choreographer Kye Brackett.

“Kye toured with the musical “Rent” and has performed with and done choreography for Barry Manilow for years. His influence and help give our show a professional look. This musical is not widely know, but it is fast-paced, very entertaining and extremely funny. Don’t miss it.”

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door one hour before each performance.

People may call 920-867-8853 for more information or advance ticket sales.