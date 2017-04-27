Boese, Keith A.

Keith Allen Boese, age 50, of New London, formerly of Manawa, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Keith was born on March 28, 1967 to the late Warren and Luella (Wuske) Boese in Berlin, WI. Keith graduated from Little Wolf High School in 1985. He then went on to receive his Associates Degree in Police Science from Fox Valley Technical College. Keith worked at Stein Gardens & Gifts and made many friends. Together they enjoyed bowling, stock car races, and trips to the Milwaukee Zoo. Following that, Keith took a position at Wal-Mart, which he held for over 20 years until he had to resign due to health reasons. Keith’s hobbies included reading and attending concerts and plays, especially Shakespeare plays. He was a member of Manawa United Methodist Church, where he served on the Nominations and Leadership Development Committee and enjoyed the Saturday morning men’s breakfasts.

Keith is survived by his sister, Karen Boese; two aunts, cousins and other relatives, and many friends. Keith was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service for Keith will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 at Manawa United Methodist Church. Rev. Steven Rice will be officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. at the church on Friday until the time of the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Berlin. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa is serving the family. www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com