Flaata, Corrin M.

Corrin M. Flaata, of Iola, age 87 passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

He was born on October 5, 1929 to Melvin and Frances (Solom) Flaata. On July 25, 1953 he was united in marriage to Shirley Bennewitz. Corrin was a veteran of the Korean war. He was a member of Hitterdahl Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. Corrin was a jack of all trades, he was a mechanic, builder, and sawmill entrepreneur who worked diligently to help Hillside Lumber get established. Corrin’s real passion was singing and playing his guitar for his many fans. He truly loved entertaining people and bringing joy to them through his music. Every Saturday he would grab his guitar and play along with Hee Haw.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Shirley and children, Curtis Flaata, Keith Flaata, and Diane and her husband Mark Kitzman. Grandchildren are Ellen Christian, Laura (Blake) Long, Casey (Travis) Stenson, Kevin Kitzman (Summer Borup) and Corry Kitzman. Great-grandchildren include Kaleb Schoenick, Evelyn Christian, Alex Rashke, Cora Long, Joey Long, Riley Stenson, and Kymberlie Kitzman.

Corrin’s family wishes to thank the staff at the Waupaca Veterans Home for all the care given to him.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Hitterdahl Lutheran Church with Pastor Dale Wilson officiating. A Celebration of Life get-together will follow at Schmidts Corner with food, drink and music.