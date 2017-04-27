T-Birds blank Wolves

Sivertson drives in four runs

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia picked up a Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball win April 25 by shutting out Manawa 10-0 in a five-inning game at Taylor Field.

The Thunderbirds took an 8-0 lead into the third inning after scoring five runs in the first and three in the second before ending the game with two more in the fifth.

Jayden Sivertson had three of the T-Birds’ 11 hits, including a home run, drove in a team-high four runs and also scored three times. Bryce Huettner added two hits while Ethan Olson and Seth Korb scored twice.

Winning pitcher Connor Kurki and Caden Prahl held the Wolves to one hit and struck out seven batters.

Manawa's Zach Kreklow waits for a pitch while batting against Iola-Scandinavia April 25. I-S won the Central Wisconsin 8 Conference game 10-0. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandinavia baseball players meet Jayden Sivertson at home plate after his home run against Manawa. Holly Neumann Photo Iola-Scandianvia's Alex Sharp slides safely into second base while Manawa's Billy Murphy and Nathan Reynolds scramble for the ball. Holly Neumann Photo Connor Kurki pitches for Iola-Scandinavia during the Thunderbirds' 10-0 win over Manawa. Holly Neumann Photo Nick Hansen takes a swing at the ball for Iola-Scandinavia. Holly Neumann Photo Austin Kitowski delivers a pitch for Manawa. Holly Neumann Photo Manawa's Billy Murphy connects with the ball. Holly Neumann Photo
