Program teaches parents signs of teen drug use

By Angie Landsverk

A life-size exhibit of a teen’s bedroom will be the center of a Tuesday, May 9 presentation, at Weyauwega-Fremont High School.

The space will contain more than 20 red flags that may signal drug or alcohol use.

Those age 21 and older are invited to attend the free presentation.

Called Wake Up Call, it will begin at 6:30 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

The bedroom will identify spots teenagers may hide drugs, the household items they may use as drug paraphernalia and the ways they try to cover up their drug and alcohol use.

The presentation is being sponsored by the school district, a local church and area businesses and individuals.

Wake Up Call is an educational program of Your Choice to Live, Inc.

The nonprofit, located in Hartland, offers alcohol and drug awareness programs.

The upcoming presentation in Weyauwega is the result of an experience three local residents had in the Leadership Waupaca County program.

Shani Appleby, Sandy Dykes and Kelly Mathwig were part of the program’s 2015-16 class.

Leadership Waupaca County is a UW-Extension program.

It seeks to develop civic-minded volunteer leaders and public officials who are committed to the future of Waupaca County and its communities.

The three of them were among those who worked on a project about drug issues in Waupaca County.

“Our project was to get a drug court for Waupaca County,” said Dykes.

That process is underway.

Appleby, Dykes and Mathwig talked about wanting to do more.

“First we met with (W-F District Administrator) Scott Bleck,” Mathwig said. “We wanted to get information out about what we learned through the program.”

They did research to learn what programs were offered and found Your Choice to Live.

The three of them attended its program and also talked to other schools that had offered it.

In addition to the evening presentation on May 9, there will be a program during the school day for students in eighth through 12th grades.

There will be three youth speakers for the students.

“The goal is for youth to walk away with one way of saying ‘no’ to peer pressure to use alcohol or drugs,” Mathwig said.

After school, there will a program for the district’s teachers and staff.

“A lot of stuff you see in the bedroom we also see in the classroom, lockers,” Dykes said.

The program will be similar to the evening presentation but geared toward the school setting.

Appleby said a resource fair will precede the evening program.

The resource fair will be held from 6-6:30 p.m.

Those planning to attend the evening program are asked to register at https://wakeupcallweyauwega.eventbrite.com for planning purposes.

The program will include a question and answer segment and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

Mathwig said the program’s goal is to help parents recognize signs that their children may be using drugs or alcohol and provide information and resources about what to do if they are.