Drug charges follow heroin overdose

Police seized meth, prescription pills

Kelsey L. Koehler, 23, Waupaca, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 18, Waupaca Police Officer Diana Flatoff responded to a reported drug overdose on Royalton Street, where she found Koehler unresponsive and in need of medical treatment. Paramedics revived her.

According to the criminal complaint Koehler later told Flatoff that she self-administered Narcan when she realized she may have overdosed after taking three points of heroin. One “point” is slang for 0.1 gram, which is a typical single dose.

Flatoff found a small plastic bag with white powder on the floor between the bed and the wall. The powder tested positive for meth.

Rolling papers, syringes and two pills identified as gabopentin were found in her purse, police say.