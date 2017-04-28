I-S cruises over Manawa

< > Iola-Scandinavia's Mackenzie Kielblock tracks down the ball in center field after a Manawa single April 25 in Iola. Greg Seubert Photo

Thunderbirds softball team has 13 hits

By Greg Seubert

Hannah Melum drove in five runs to help lead the Iola-Scandinavia softball team to an 11-0 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference win over Manawa April 25 in Iola.

Melum, Sadie Schustek, Olivia Schustek, Erin Charles and Lindsey Frank each had two of the T-Birds’ 13 hits.

Kendall Johnson held the Wolves to three hits over five innings to get the win on the mound.