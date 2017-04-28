I-S cruises over Manawa

Manawa catcher Skye Amador gets ready to cut down an Iola-Scandinavia runner trying to steal second base. Greg Seubert Photo Winning pitcher Kendall Johnson is ready to catch a popup during Iola-Scandinavia's 11-0 win over Manawa. Greg Seubert Photo Iola-Scandinavia's Mackenzie Kielblock tracks down the ball in center field after a Manawa single April 25 in Iola. Greg Seubert Photo
<
>
Iola-Scandinavia's Mackenzie Kielblock tracks down the ball in center field after a Manawa single April 25 in Iola. Greg Seubert Photo

Thunderbirds softball team has 13 hits

By Greg Seubert

Hannah Melum drove in five runs to help lead the Iola-Scandinavia softball team to an 11-0 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference win over Manawa April 25 in Iola.

Melum, Sadie Schustek, Olivia Schustek, Erin Charles and Lindsey Frank each had two of the T-Birds’ 13 hits.

Kendall Johnson held the Wolves to three hits over five innings to get the win on the mound.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Trunk or Treat in Manawa

Comments comments

Connecting Manawa trails

Comments comments

Manawa prepares for Mid-Western Rodeo

Comments comments

Pink Ribbon Rebels

Comments comments