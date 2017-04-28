Second Generation Classics

Iola 2017 to feature modern collector vehicles

The Iola Car Show has a long tradition of honoring some of the oldest vehicles in the industry.

As the show has grown throughout the years, its size and the public’s general interest in various parts of the hobby have played a role in dictating the direction of the show.

With the inclusion of Second Generation Collector Vehicles, or Neo-Classics, 2017 will be no exception.

“When Guy Carpenter approached us with his hopes to see this class of vehicles included in the show, we took the opportunity to sit down with him and learn more about his passion,” said Joe Opperman, marketing director for Iola. “Guy is not only an enthusiast of this class, but also somewhat of a historian.”

Included in the Second Generation class are such vehicles as the Avanti II, Clenet, Duesenberg II, Excalibur, Pray Auburn, Pray Cord, Shay Model A, Thunderbird and Zimmer.

“Neo-Classics were, in the beginning, a modern vehicle with classic styling,” explained Guy, “They became a new niche vehicle with their own unique following.”

One of the biggest items that separates the Iola Car Show from many other shows is size. Spread out over their 300 acre venue, that size affords the attendee the luxury of variety.

“The more we thought about it, it just made sense to include this group in the show,” Opperman said.

Anyone interested in sharing their Second Generation Collector Vehicles at Iola are encouraged to contact and register with the show.