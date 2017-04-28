Slow-no-wake on Wolf River

Waupaca County Emergency Management declared a flood emergency for the Wolf River downstream of New London.

The declaration imposes a slow-no-wake zone on the Wolf River, starting at 3 p.m. Friday, March 28.

Boaters are prohibited from traveling faster than slow-no-wake in the waters of the Wolf River within 500 feet of any building, not including fishing rafts.

Waupaca County Sheriff Water Patrol will enforce the emergency order.

According to Emergency Management Director Andrew Carlin, the declaration will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level.