Anderson, Gloria M.

Gloria M. Anderson, age 82 of the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County, passed away Saturday morning, April 29, 2017 at her home.

Gloria was born in the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County, on September 26, 1934 as the daughter of the late Myron and Julia (Carpenter) Phillips. On October 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Leonard C. Anderson in Clintonville. The couple resided at the Cloverleaf Lakes before moving to their current residence in the Town of Matteson. Leonard preceded his wife in death on June 24, 2000. Gloria was a long-time member of Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. Over the years she worked at Simons in New London, Marion Plywood, Zwickers in Appleton, and also drove bus for the Clintonville School District. Gloria was a very good cook and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bird watching, riding horses, playing cards, gardening, and working on their hobby farm.

Survivors include: her children: Pat Sasman, Bob (Irene) Anderson, Dennis (Fawn) Anderson, Len (Jean) Anderson, Tim (Chris) Anderson, and Myron (Leah) Anderson; grandchildren: Jesse (Cherokee) Anderson, Jenny (Casey) Anderson, Kim (Greg) Sasman, Ben Sasman, Tim (Danielle) Sasman, Jessica (Scott) Zueske, Tyler Anderson, Amber (Kevin) Anderson, April (Alex) Anderson, Angela (Matt) Koeller, Ryan (Brittany) Anderson, Alex Anderson, Jonathan Bartelt, Miranda Bartelt, and Emma Bartlet; great-grandchildren: Bailey, Rayna, Trevor, Gracie, Madelyn, Charlotte, Colton, Dominick, Paige, Hunter, Corbyn, Blake, Christian, Tim, and Dylan; siblings: Dale Phillips and Betty Phillips Arndt. Gloria always had a special place in her heart for Jill Cassiani. The love of her life was her dog; Daisy. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Harold and John Phillips.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville with Rev. Ben Hollingsead officiating. Interment will follow at the Danish Cemetery in the Town of Deer Creek, Outagamie County. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Clintonville is assisting her family with the arrangements. www.eberhardtstevenson.com