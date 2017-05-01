Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report May 1

• April 30 – Fight – Caller at the Weyauwega Travel Plaza in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive, Weyauwega, reported that two women are fighting over a child.

• April 30 – Threatening – Caller in the N11000 block of River Road, Clintonville, reported being threatened by a man because he picked up two dogs that belong to the man’s daughter. Caller is the animal control officer for the town.

• April 30 – Disorderly Conduct – Caller in the 200 block of Avon Street, New London, reported her daughter’s ex-husband is at the house assaulting her daughter’s friend. Caller reported the man is standing outside without a shirt on.

• April 30 – Theft – Caller in the 200 block of North Water Street, New London, reported that a pink fake leather wallet containing $15 and a debit card was stolen.

• April 30 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller at the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported that they found a bag of what they believe to be marijuana and would like it picked up.

• April 29 – Weapon Offense – Caller in the 200 block of West Wisconsin Street, Weyauwega, reported he heard gunshots.

• April 29 – Mailbox – Caller reported a dark colored SUV struck a mailbox in the E1700 block of King Road, Waupaca.

• April 29 – Suspicious Person – Caller reports a man running down the center of the road around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Birdsall Street, Weyauwega.

• April 29 – Theft – Caller at the East Side Mobil Express in the E3300 block of Royalton Street, Waupaca, reported a silver Buick Century drove off without paying $28.25 for gas.

• April 29 – Trespassing – Caller in the N2500 block of Orchard Way, Waupaca, reported a person is in their residence without their permission and may be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

• April 29 – Threatening – Caller at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, reported he was threatened by a patient with dementia.

• April 29 – Lost Property – Caller at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, reported he is missing $56 worth of tobacco and two $20 bills.

• April 29 – Theft – Caller in the E1000 block of County Trunk C, Iola, reported a 12-foot utility trailer was stolen.

• April 29 – Suspicious Person – Caller at the Northbound Trail BP, in the N400 block of Wood Duck Drive, Fremont, reported a transient hanging around the gas station.

• April 29 – Theft – Caller at the Holiday Station in the 300 block of East Badger Street, Waupaca, reported a female in a hooded sweatshirt pocketed a sandwich.

• April 29 – Neighbors – Caller in the N8900 block of Moon Lake Retreat Road, Iola, reported that two people, one on a lawn mower, and another pulling a wagon are taking up the whole road.

• April 29 – Theft – Caller at the Waupaca Mobil Travel Center in the 1200 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported a white Chevy Silverado drove off without paying $40 for gas.

• April 29 – Theft – Caller reported glassware and cash totalling $200 was taken from a yard sale in the 400 block of East Main Street, Weyauwega.

• April 28 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller in the 500 block of River Street in Waupaca reported that someone attempted to break into her home. The storm window was off and the window was slightly ajar.

• April 28 – Controlled Substance Problem – An Adopt-A-Highway crew reported finding a needle between Ebby Lake Road and Casey Road on County Trunk E.

• April 28 – Fraud – A caller in Waupaca reported they received a counterfeit $10 bill at Tower Mobil.

• April 28 – Disorderly Conduct – Caller on West Fulton Street, Waupaca, reported three juveniles yelling at cars and swearing.

• April 28 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller in the 500 block of Demarest Avenue, Waupaca, reported that the neighbors are smoking marijuana.

• April 28 – Animal Problem – Caller in the N1900 block of Sanders Road, Waupaca, reported that two large dogs came onto her property and have killed multiple chickens.

• April 28 – Burglary – Caller in the 200 block of East Union Street, Waupaca, reported that someone broke into her room and stole a change jar.

• April 28 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller in the N5500 block of Fairway Drive, New London, reported that three juveniles in dark clothes are walking down the street.

• April 27 – Animal Problem – Caller on State Highway 54 in the town of Royalton reported a cow in the road.

• April 27 – Weapon Offense – Caller in the 400 block of West Parker Street, Weyauwega, reported that neighborhood children were shooting off a BB gun in the backyard.

• April 27 – Disorderly Conduct – Caller at the Paca Pub, 100 block North Main Street, Waupaca, reported that a man is intoxicated or under the influence of drugs and is smashing pictures and throwing bottles.

• April 26 – Theft – Caller in the N4400 block of Oakland Drive, Waupaca, reported that a spray paint system was taken from his garage three weeks ago.

• April 26 – Mailbox – Caller in the E1400 block of COunty Trunk Q, Waupaca, reported damage to her mailbox.

• April 26 – Harassment – Caller in the E2300 block of County Trunk C, Iola, reported meeting a girl on a dating website and the girl is sending him photos of herself, the girl says she is 18 but her parents are harassing the man, saying she is a minor. Caller wanted to speak with an officer and show him the text messages and pictures.

• April 26 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller in the 500 block of Washington Street, Waupaca, reported young kids running into the woods and being followed by a black muscle car.

• April 26 – Hit and Run – Caller in the 400 block of Division Street, Waupaca, reported being sideswiped by a white truck with Texas plates.

• April 26 – Theft – Caller in the E1400 block of West River Hill Road, Iola, reported a game camera was taken from a tree.

• April 25 – Theft – Caller at Northport Convenience Store in the E8400 block of State 54, New London, reported a black Chevy Blazer drove off without paying for $29.01 in gas.

• April 25 – Caller at Faith Community Church, in the N2500 block of County Trunk K, Waupaca, reported his wallet was taken from his car.

• April 25 – Caller in the 100 block of Pine Street, Waupaca, reported a young boy is throwing sticks at two girls and is calling them names.