Dayton, Dorothy M.

Dorothy M. Dayton, age 68, of Green Bay, WI passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Dorothy was born in Waupaca, WI on April 6, 1949, the daughter of the late Harlow and Mae (Danielson) Cartwright. On January 27, 1973, Dorothy married Robert Dayton in Waupaca. For many years she worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Crystal River Nursing Home. Dorothy enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, making crafts, camping and spending time at her grandchildren’s many activities.

Dorothy is survived by her husband: Robert Dayton, Green Bay; her children: Gene (Denise) Dayton and their children, Carter, Sam and Calee, Denmark, WI; Tabitha Dayton and her children, Brandon, Brittany, Brianna, and Vanessa, New York and Jamie Dayton and her children, Cody, Melissa, and August, Bear Creek, WI; her brother, Larry (Colleen) Cartwright, LaCrosse, WI, and very special honorary grandchildren, Isaac and Grace Delveaux. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert’s parents, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca with Reverend Dione Miller, officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.