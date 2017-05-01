Goldie A. Greshamer, age 82, of New London passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 at St. Joseph Residence after a heart attack.

She was born August 2, 1934 in the Town of Deer Creek, daughter of the late Lawrence and Alvina (Balthazor) Stilen. On June 13, 1952, she was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Greshamer. Goldie was a military wife for 20 years being stationed overseas in Japan, Germany and throughout the United States. After retirement, they moved back to Wisconsin. Goldie worked six years at the Canning Company in Hortonville. She developed multiple sclerosis in her 40s but was able to live by herself and take care of herself up until the heart attack. Goldie loved to paint, embroidery needle work and flower gardening.

Goldie is survived by her three daughters, Diane (David) Bellile, New London; Christine Jones, Weyauwega and Cindy (Mike) Todd, Sobieski. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Bradley (special friend Barb) Bellile, Travis (Sara) Bellile, Troy (special friend Danan) Bellile, Zachary (Amy) Bellile, Christopher (Danielle) Greshamer, Shalon (Craig) Kanaman, Atina Greshamer, Max (Trisha) Krenke and Jacob (Chelsea) Krenke; great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, lifelong friend Courtney and other friends. Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie, son Bill Greshamer, sisters, Violet Malinski and Delilah Barnes; brothers: Ronald Stilen, Roger (Cordell) Stilen, Floyd (Joe) Stilen and Maurice Stilen.

Funeral services for Goldie will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home New London. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Maple Creek Cemetery. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com