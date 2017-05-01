Hanke, Luella

Luella Hanke, age 94 of New London, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at St. Joseph Residence.

She was born on November 3, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur and Emma (Zemple) Prellwitz. On September 5, 1942, Luella married her soul mate and love of her life Willard Hanke. He preceded her in death in 2000. Luella enjoyed getting together with her family over the holidays and especially liked cooking and baking.

Luella is survived by her sons, Darnell (Ann) Hanke (New London) and Duane (Sue) Hanke (Seymour); grandchildren, Dawn (Drew) Sherrick, Paul Hanke, Barb (Mark) Scheetz, Todd Gagnow, Eric Gagnow (special friend Michelle) and Ryan (Nikki) Gagnow; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Clayton, Carlyn, Autumne, and Grace. She will be sadly missed by her special friend and roommate Joan Quaintance. Luella is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, and one brother, Dennis (Beverly) Prellwitz.

Funeral services for Luella will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at St. Joseph Residence Chapel, New London, with Rev. Joel Jenswold and Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the chapel Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Township of Dale. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Joseph staff for the wonderful care shown Luella.