Roman, Steven J.

Steven J. Roman, 61, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from long term health issues.

Steve was born on August 17, 1955 in Waupaca, WI, son of Betty (Winske) Roman and the late Jerome Roman. After graduating from Waupaca High School, he moved to Austin, TX where he began his profession in automotive repair. His love of the rivers, lakes, and forests of Wisconsin drew him back to his home state where he enjoyed a long career as the service manager at the Stiebs Jeep dealership in Waupaca. Steve loved the outdoors; first as a Boy Scout with his brother Tom and their father as their Scout leader. He later camped, hunted, and fished across the state; spending his free time with his many friends fishing the Wolf River every spring and his annual fishing trips to Gummeson’s Camp on Mameigwess Lake in Ontario, Canada, which he treasured dearly. Steve was also an accomplished duck hunter, gardener, cook, and famous for his pies, cakes, and Christmas cookies. Steve loved to spend time with his family and friends telling stories and watching classic movies and television shows.

Steve is survived by his mother, Betty Roman; his siblings, Debra, Terri (Dan), and Michael Roman; and his sister-in-law Denise Roman. Steve also leaves his nephews, Ben and Jacob Roman and niece McKenna Roman, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Jerome Roman, his brother Tom Roman, and his niece Emily Roman.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 3-6 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home, 526 S. Main Street, Waupaca, with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m. Interment will be private. The family wishes to extend their deep thanks to Dr. Kim Riess Sagers and Fresenius Home Medical Care for their many years of dedicated care to Steve. Remembrances may be made to Ducks Unlimited in Steve’s honor. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.