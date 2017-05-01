< > "Sleeping Fawn," an acrylic painted rock by Denise J. Maas of Greenville, won first place in the 3-D nonprofessional category at the Waupaca Art Show. Robert Cloud Photo

More than 100 works on display

“In the Heart of Town,” an acrylic painting by Colleen Zietlow of Waupaca, won first place in the 2-D professional category at the Waupaca Art Show. Robert Cloud Photo

The 54th annual Waupaca Art Show opened Sunday, April 30, at the Waupaca Expo Center.

Judges from Door County selected works for first- through third-place awards in three categories of 3-D, 2-D and photography and three classes of professional, nonprofessional and high school.

The winners were announced Sunday afternoon.

The exhibit is open to the public at no charge from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 1-4; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5.

The Waupaca Art Show is a Waupaca Fine Arts Festival event.