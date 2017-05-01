Wrolstad, June Olson

June Olson Wrolstad, age 90, passed away on April 1, 2017 at her home at Lyngblomsten Care Center following a three year stay in memory care.

Born September 20, 1926 in Edgerton, WI, she is preceded in death by parents, Anna and Olaf Olson; sister, Ruth Ann Gilmore; twin sister, Jean Radcliff and husband, of 61 years, Marwin. She is survived by her sister, Elaine Gutzman of Carlsbad, California; sons, Brad, Bill (Cindy Mooney); daughter, Sara Mergens (Greg); grandchild, Mara and step-grandchildren, Ashley Haverly (Jon) and Drew Mergens.

June was a graduate of Madison College and worked at US Armed Forces Institute, where she met Marwin. She and Marwin lived in Madison, WI and Omaha, NE before settling in Appleton, WI. June worked as a TA for Appleton Public Schools. They retired to their cabin in Scandinavia, WI, where they resided for 20 years before moving to Saint Paul, MN. June was a devoted and loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel, laugh, spend time with family and listen to music. She was a licensed lefsa maker and true Norwegian.

Service to be held on May 20, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Waupaca, WI, at 11 a.m., visitation one hour prior. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. The internment will be at South New Hope Cemetery. Memorial preferred to the Lyngblomsten Foundation.