Barden, Anna (Ann)

Anna (Ann) Barden, age 90, of Amherst, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at her residence.

Ann was born in Parkston, SD on May 31, 1926, the daughter of the late Christ and Mary (Horvath) Ebersdorfer. Ann attended school up to the eighth grade and left to assist on the family farm. At the age of 16, Ann moved to Wisconsin with her sister and brother-in-law. On July 27, 1946, Ann married Franklin “Bud” Barden at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in the Town of Lanark. Ann and Bud lived on the family farm for 69 years where they raised their 10 children. Ann enjoyed working on the family farm with Bud and their children. She enjoyed crocheting hand towels for her children, grandchildren, neighbors, and for the church. Ann also shared her sewing talents with her daughters and her neighbor’s daughters through 4-H as a leader. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Packers. Ann also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Ann was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, St. Maximilian Altar Society, St. Patrick’s Altar Society, Portage Co. Homemaker’s, Portage Co. 4-H Leaders Association and the Almond-Bancroft Booster Club.

Ann leaves behind her children: JoAnn (Jack) Doyle of Amherst, WI; Bob (Chris) Barden of Plover, WI; Karen (Mick) Wennesberg of Tell City, IN; Gary (Sandy) Barden of Wild Rose, WI; Mike (Val) Barden of Amherst, WI; Pat (Dave) Kamke of Green Bay, WI, and Mary Jo Barden of Waupaca, WI; a daughter-in-law, Patty Barden of Almond, WI; 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jo Skelly of Mitchell, SD. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bud; her parents; three sons, Jim, Tom, and John Barden; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Barden; two sisters, Agnes (Joe) Horvath and Liz (Leonard) Teschner; and a brother-in-law, Mick Skelly.

A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in the Town of Buena Vista, WI. Father Jim Trempe will preside. Burial will follow the mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Lanark. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, May 4, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst with a Rosary Service to be at 7:00 p.m. The family will also greet friends and relatives on Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Ministry Hospice and Home Instead, both of Stevens Point, for the wonderful care they gave to our mother, Ann.