Dohr, Cpl Dylan T.

Cpl Dylan T. Dohr, USMC, age 21, of Clintonville passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017 in a kayaking accident.

Dylan Tyler Dohr was born on July 2, 1995 in Shawano to Daniel Dohr and Lisa Dzioba. Growing up he loved the outdoors: camping, fishing, hunting, swimming, and peeing on trees with his cousin Preston. Dylan played football in middle school and ran track and played soccer in high school. After graduating from Clintonville High School in 2013 he entered the U.S. Marine Corp. Dylan served on a deployment to Okinawa and with a sea adventure ported in Hong Kong and Singapore. While there he tried the food and took in the different cultures. Dylan was big into motocross racing and liked to ride his crotch rocket whenever possible or his dirt bike in the dessert. He also did some surfing and enjoyed kayaking. Dylan was a dog lover, a very caring and giving person who would do anything for anyone. He will be remembered most for his wonderful sense of humor and being a real jokester. Dylan was really good with his hands. Whether playing on one of his many guitars or working on something mechanical. He never gave up until he got it right. He was an adventurer and was always down to do whatever someone suggested…A true daredevil at that. No jump was too much for him, he never turned down a good dare. He loved spending time with family and friends. Dylan always had a huge smile on his face, very positive about everything and not a fear in the world. You could always count on him for a good laugh. He brightened everyone’s day no matter how his day was going.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa (Rebbeca) Dzioba of Clintonville; his father, Dan (friend April Ziebell) Dohr of Tigerton. There are four sisters, Aysia (fiancée of Mat Tauferner) Dohr of Sturgeon Bay, Dana Dohr of Clintonville, Isabella Green of Clintonville, and Molly Stephany of Hilbert. He is further survived by his maternal grandmothers, Cynthia Guske of Milwaukee and Jill Dzioba of Tigerton; his paternal grandmother, Donna Dohr of Clintonville. There are three uncles and one aunt: Don (Cari) Dzioba of Marion, Jen (friend Jeff Cowden) Dzioba of Tigerton, Dan (Melanie) Mondry of Milwaukee, and Dave (Tammy) Dohr of Menasha. Dylan is also survived by one niece, London Dohr, many cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Donald Dzioba, and paternal grandfather, Franklin Dohr.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 27 Seventh St., Clintonville, with Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. Military Honors will be provided at the church by members of the United States Marine Corp. Friends may call on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family.