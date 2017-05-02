Hahn, Deric M.

Deric M. Hahn, 33, Manawa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Another service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elkhorn where a visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Deric was born on October 27, 1983 in Marshfield, to Michael and Stephanie (Wolff) Hahn. He was a 2002 graduate of New London High School. He then obtained his associates degree in Business Management from Fox Valley Technical College and later received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lakeland University. He was currently pursuing his master’s degree at Lakeland University. Deric was employed as the resource room specialist at the Waushara County Job Center and was involved in the Waupaca County Leadership Conference. He enjoyed jujitsu, mixed martial arts, gardening and four wheeling. He also was a certified personal trainer. Family was very important to Deric and he was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was generous and had a big heart. He married Genelle on October 20, 2012 in Waupaca.

Deric is survived by his wife Genelle; his father, Michael Hahn of Pittsville; his sisters, Dana (Brett Poppy) Hahn of Neenah, Desirae Hahn of New London, and Garette (David Silva) Johnson; his brothers, Matthew (Angela) Johnson, Mark (Hiromi) Johnson, Michael (Kimberly) Johnson, and Mitchell (Julianne) Johnson; his grandparents, Dorothy Hahn of Pittsville, James and Sheri Wolff of Appleton and Joy Smage of Elkhorn. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Terri and Kent Conrad of Apple Valley, MN, Jim and Laurie Wolff of Appleton, Sharon and Jerry Reyes of Nekoosa, Susan and Jeff Behr, Michelle and Rich Thiel, Cindy and Jim Knutson, Kenny Hahn and Jeff Hahn, all of the Pittsville area. Uncle Deric is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Ellie, Avery, Ainsley, Cassandra, Reina, Devin, Isabella, Lilly, Carter, Nolan, Brody, Andrew, Beckett, Riley, Cayleigh, Laila, Brevin, Maddux and Rivera. He was predeceased by his mother, Stephanie (Wolff) Hahn, and his grandfathers, Marvin Hahn and Harold Smage.

In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com