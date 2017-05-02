Mai, Audrey M.

Audrey M. Mai of New London, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at St. Joseph Residence in New London.

She was born on June 15, 1938 to the late Leroy and Ruby (Idelman) Wolf.

She will be sadly missed by her special friend, Earl “Butch” Bringer of New London; children: Douglas (Carey) Mai of Waupaca, Pamela (Dennis) Pinon of Colorado, Cheryl (Ron) Diestler of Iola; grandchildren: Melissa, Derek, Megan, Christopher, Corinne, Matthew, Kurt, Kevin, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Duane; sister, Beverly Crowell and a granddaughter, Amy.

According to Audrey’s wishes no services will be held.