Rachwal arrested, again

Rachwal

A former rural Weyauwega man with a history of molesting horses was arrested in Brown County.

Sterling Rachwal, 53, was booked into Brown County jail Monday on recommended charges of mistreatment of animals causing death, sexual gratification with an animal and burglary.

No details regarding his arrest have been released yet and no charges have been filed against him in court.

In December 1993, Rachwal was sentenced to 14 years in state prison after he entered pleas of no contest to charges of mistreatment of animals causing death, sexual gratification with an animal, and intentional mistreatment of animals in Monroe County.

Rachwal appealed his conviction and sentence. The state appellate court reversed Rachwal’s sentence and remanded his case back to the circuit court in August 1995.

While Rachwal was awaiting a Monroe County jury trial, he was arrested in Waupaca County on June 2, 1996, and charged with mistreatment of animals, two counts of burglary, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of criminal damage to property,

In Waupaca County, neighbors of Rachwal’s parents accused him of raping a pregnant mare. The horse survived the attack.

Rachwal was subsequently found not guilty by reason of mental defect in May 1997 and committed to a mental institution.

In Monroe County, Rachwal was also found not guilty by reason of mental defect and committed.

In May 2008, Rachwal was released and he moved to the Fond du Lac area.

On Nov. 1, 2008, Rachwal was discovered inside a horse barn in Fond du Lac County, allegedly wearing latex gloves.

Rachwal subsequently entered a plea of no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 90 days in jail in Fond du Lac County.

In Waupaca County, Rachwal was recommitted to Mendota Mental Health Institute in February 2010.

In April 2014, Waupaca County denied Rachwal’s petition for early release.

He was released back into the community in April 2015.