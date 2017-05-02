Waupaca boys second at invitational

Comets to host meet May 2 at WCC

By Greg Seubert

This year’s Lourdes Academy Invitational came down to two boys’ golf teams: Waupaca and Winneconne.

Winneconne had the advantage on its home course, as the Wolves outshot the Comets by 15 strokes to win the 10-team tournament, held April 28 at Winneconne’s Lake Breeze Golf Club.

Waupaca also kept pace with the top teams in the North Eastern Conference April 25 by tying with Luxemburg-Casco for the lowest score at a conference mega-meet at Riverside Golf Course in Clintonville.

Lourdes Academy Invitational

Waupaca’s Mason Gardner tied with Winneconne’s Bryce Petes to shoot the second-lowest score.

Team scores were Winneconne (313), Waupaca (328), Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian (373), Living Word Lutheran (390), Randolph (402), St. Mary Catholic (407), Reedsville (413), Oshkosh West (441), Stockbridge (447).

Other scores for Waupaca were Isaac Wright and Noah Carrick (82), Logan Bunge (87), Spencer Grams (95) and Asher Wright (117).

Winneconne’s Brody Bouras turned in the lowest round with a 74.

North Eastern Mega-Meet

Waupaca and Luxemburg-Casco led the way with a 160, followed by Marinette (164), Freedom (180), Wrightstown (182), Fox Valley Lutheran (183), Denmark (188), Little Chute (197), Clintonville (193), Oconto Falls (204).

Isaac Wright led Waupaca with a 37, while Gardner carded a 38, Grams a 42 and Carrick and Bunge a 43.

Luxemburg-Casco’s Collin Morris had the lowest round at 35.

“We won again, so this puts us in great position in the conference standings with two wins out of two mega-meets,” coach Tom Noltner said.

Waupaca hosted Clintonville, Fox Valley Lutheran, Little Chute and Wrightstown May 2 for a South Division match at Waupaca Country Club.

The Comets will also held to River Island Golf Club in Oconto Falls May 4 for another mega-meet with Clintonville, Denmark, Fox Valley Lutheran, Freedom, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Marinette, Oconto Falls and Wrightstown.

“We need to stay focused and keep improving our game as individuals and sticking together as a team,” Noltner said. “It will take a great effort throughout the remainder of the season, but we are up for the challenge.”