Arbor Day in Clintonville

< > Fourth grade students in the St. Rose/St. Mary post for a photo next to their class tree along with Clintonville Mayor Lois Bressette and Justin Mc Auly. Erik Buchinger photo

Tree planted in Gorden Noren Skate Park

By Erik Buchinger

The city of Clintonville celebrated Arbor Day by planting a tree at Gorden Noren Skate Park with help from St. Rose/St. Mary fourth grade students on Friday, April 28.

Park and Recreation Director Justin Mc Auly addressed a group of attendees prior to planting the tree.

“As the city forester, I believe it is important that we continue to plant trees all over the world and most importantly plant trees locally,” Mc Auly said. “I will do my best to help celebrate Arbor Day here in Clintonville.”

The ceremony continued with Clintonville Lions Club member Ralph Williams presented facts regarding trees to the group and addressing the importance of Arbor Day.

“A few years ago, this skate park was nothing more than an empty lot,” Williams said. “Thanks to city officials, members of the local Lion’s Club and especially Gordy Noren, it has been transformed into something we can all enjoy. In addition, this plays an important role to the beautification of this park.”

Clintonville Mayor Lois Lois Bressette read a proclamation regarding Arbor Day.

“The city of Clintonville has been celebrating Arbor Day with a tree planting since 1979,” Bressette said. “The city of Clintonville has been recognized for its urban forestry efforts by being named Tree City USA for 27 consecutive years.”

The fourth grade students concluded the ceremony by shoveling dirt over the roots of a willow red maple tree.

“The willow red maple can be identified by its deep maroon leaves in the spring and early summer,” Mc Auly said. “The color deepens to brown by September.”

Mc Auly added the tree will grow to about 40 feet tall with a canopy width of about 25 feet.