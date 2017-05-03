Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale

< > The Waupaca County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale feature plants that flourish in this region. Submitted Photo

Event planned at county fairgrounds

The Waupaca County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2 the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega.

The event will be inside the Education Building, rain or shine.

This year’s theme will be plants that attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

The annual sale features quality plants grown for this region. Gardeners will find a wide selection of perennials including nectar producing plants for hummingbirds and butterflies, annuals, perennials and shrubs.

Vegetables and herbs, garden art, planters, books and other items will also be available.

Plant selections have been made by Master Gardeners with years of gardening experience growing plants in this area. Plants are labeled with care instructions, including light and soil requirements to meet a variety of garden situations such as sun, shade, moist, dry and different soil types.

Master Gardeners are available throughout the day to answer questions and assist with plant selection.

The spring plant sale is a primary fundraiser for the Waupaca County Master Gardener Volunteer Association. Proceeds fund community beautification, outreach and education programs throughout Waupaca County, such as children’s gardens, book donations to area libraries, and donations to area food pantries.

The Master Gardeners also host a Garden Walk/Art Stroll scheduled for Saturday, June 24, in the Waupaca area.

Admission to the plant sale is free and the site is wheelchair accessible. For more information, contact Greg Blonde at 715-258-6230.