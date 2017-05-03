Warrant uncovers meth

A New London couple face multiple drug charges.

Shaw B. Matenaer, 19, was charged in Waupaca County with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Portage County issued a warrant for Matenaer’s arrest on May 1 after she failed to make a court appearance for driving without a valid licence.

Dakota J. Wood, 23, was charged in Waupaca County with felony bail jumping and possession of marijuana on April 24 and with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 3.

In Portage County, Wood faces felony charges of possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent.

He was released from custody in Portage County on a $2,500 signature bond with the conditions that he not use drugs and not associate with drug users.

On Saturday, April 22, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Repinski was westbound on State Highway 54 when he observed an eastbound Ford Taurus that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

Repinski turned around and followed the Taurus. As the vehicle turned into the Walmart parking lot, Repinski ran a records check on the license and it came back as stolen.

Repinski approached the Taurus but the occupants were gone. The deputy went into the Walmart, where he found Matenaer and Wood.

According to the criminal complaint, Wood told Repinski that he and his girlfriend, Matenear, had borrowed the vehicle.

Neither one of them had a valid driver’s license.

Repinski reported Wood had approximately 2.5 grams of marijuana with him.

Wood told Repinski the marijuana was not his, but his girlfriend’s.

On Monday, May 1, New London police officers executed a search warrant at the Beckert Road apartment where Wood, Matenaer and her 1-year-old daughter live.

Officer Nicholas Kamba reported that during the search, Matenaer said everything the police found belonged to her. Wood reportedly said Matenaer uses meth and he only smokes a little bit of pot.

Kamba found a digital scale with white powder residue, a plastic container with a small amount of meth, several cook caps, used and new syringes and alcohol pads.

The white powder tested positive for meth.

Kamba aslo found a small multicolored glass pipe on the TV with a burnt residue that tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.