Waupaca Way in action

< > Pictured following their work at an area home during this year's Waupaca Way Community Day are (left to right): FRONT - Glorian Kovach, Danielle McHugh, Emma Knueppel and Gert Kruger; BACK - Anna Lehman, Keith Long, Andi Lemkuil and Brett Koski. Angie Landsverk Photo

High school students serve community

Waupaca High School students worked throughout the community during the April 28 Waupaca Way Community Day.

Danielle McHugh, the school’s at-risk teacher and Waupaca Way coach, coordinated this year’s event.

“The Waupaca Way Community Day is a great experience for our students at WHS and our teachers participating with each other in a different atmosphere than the classroom,” she said. “Students get to experience the feeling of accomplishment by volunteering time to help a community member or organization in need.”

This year, the high school teamed up with the Waupaca Breakfast Rotary Club in a closer relationship to provide more meaning and understanding about the goal of the Waupaca Way Community Day, McHugh said.

Reid Raschke, the club’s president, spoke in front of the student body and pointed out the importance of helping others, McHugh said.

Peg Burington, a member of the club, worked closely with the school to identify community members in need.

She relayed that information to McHugh.

That helped find tasks for all of the high school’s homerooms.

The homerooms volunteered at such places as the community garden, Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, Humane Society of Waupaca County and new dog park.

They also picked up trash along area roads, washed cars and did yard work for residents.

Many Rotarians worked with the students.

More than 40 students worked at the site of the new dog park.

Angela LeSage, a member of the park’s committee, said, “The high school tries to make an event. The kids get excited. It’s something they’re proud of.”

Students prepared areas of the park for concrete, placed benches throughout the park and helped build a shelter on the 30-acre parcel.

The dog park is expected to be completed in late summer or early fall.

McHugh’s homeroom worked at the home of an area resident.

They raked the yard, washed the home’s windows and moved boxes.

The homeowner treated them to pizza.

McHugh said the main goal of the Waupaca Way Community Day is to provide help to others for nothing in return.

“I would like to thank the students and teachers of WHS, the Rotary and each and every one of the community members and organizations that welcomed our students into their lives,” she said. “April 28 was a success because of the hard work and willingness of the community to allow our teens an opportunity to volunteer and feel accomplished through the tasks they performed.