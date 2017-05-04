Hortonville police chief resigns

Hortonville Police Chief Michael Sullivan announced his resignation Thursday, May 4.

In a letter addressed to Village President Al Habeck, Sullivan stated he is accepting a new job after enduring a tough political climate in Hortonville. He did not mention in the letter where his new position will be or when it will begin.

The text of Sullivan’s letter is as follows:

Dear Al:

First of all I want express my appreciation to you and the vast majority of our Village residents who have entrusted me to serve and protect them for these many years.

I truly believe it was an honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for the Village of Hortonville.

However, I believe it is time for me to move on. I have been provided an opportunity to advance my law enforcement career and I have decided that it is in the best interest of myself, and my wife, to accept this new position.

Serving as Chief of Police of the Village of Hortonville recently has become very political. I believe that for me to remain in my role would result in those who have supported me continually being the subject of the attacks from certain political factions within our community. This is certainly unfortunate. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the vast majority of people in our Village are fine, upstanding people.

I believe that it is time to replace me with an individual who hopefully will be given the cooperation and support that quite frankly has been lacking in some circles within the Village Administration during my last few years.

Al, I wish you, the Board, and the Village residents the best. I will continue to serve through my resignation notice period unless you are able to allow me to leave sooner.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Sullivan

Sullivan told the New London/Hortonville Press Star that he received several job offers and accepted one. He declined to comment further.

The Hortonville Village Board is scheduled to accept Sullivan’s resignation at a 6:30 p.m. meeting Thursday. The village amended its board agenda Thursday afternoon after the news surfaced.

The Hortonville Police and Fire Commission suspended Sullivan for two weeks this past winter following months of investigation into misconduct. Past coverage on the investigation can be found here, here, here and here.