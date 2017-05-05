Beckman, Sheila Ann (Gorges)

Sheila Ann (Gorges) Beckman passed away peacefully at home in John’s Creek, Georgia on May 3, 2017.

She is predeceased by her parents, Erwin and Lotus Gorges, and her brother, Richard Gorges. She is survived by her daughters, Jody Beckman Rushton, Jill Beckman and son-in-law Richard Rushton. She is the beloved grandmother to Caitlin, Cristin, James, Carter, William, Courtney, Jonathan, Charlie and Cody and the beloved great-grandmother to Jaden and Ryker.

A memorial service performed by Pastor Larry Zahn will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Messiah Lutheran Church in John’s Creek, Georgia. A gravesite service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London, Wisconsin. Memorial donations may be made in Sheila’s name to the Atlanta Humane Society. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family.