Bohren, Clair “Butch”

Clair “Butch” Bohren, 74, of Sun City, AZ died on Thursday February 2, at his home after many years of illness.

Clair was born December 5, 1942 to the late Irene (Lautenbach) and Clarence Bohren in the town of Wolf River in Winnebago County. He was a graduate of Weyauwega-Fremont High School and attended Carroll College and the University of Wisconsin-Oskhosh where he majored in mathematics. He spent his career working in the auto industry where he used his mathematical skills to create computer programs to control auto assembly lines. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Susan and together they raised their family in the Detroit area. A dedicated family man, he and his wife enjoyed getting out on the water and spent many weekends and vacations exploring the waters of the Great Lakes. Upon retirement from Chrysler Corporation, he settled in Sun City, AZ where he enjoyed the rest of his life despite his lingering illnesses.

Clair is survived by his daughter, Dr. Angela (Brett Lindsay) DeRosa of Scottsdale, AZ; his son, Kevin (Dawn) of Palm Harbor, FL; his sister, Phyllis (Royal) Fraedrich of Menomonee Falls, and brother-in-law, Richard Granum of Holmen, WI. He is further survived by grandchildren, Chandler, Preston and Sterling Shazri of Manton, MI and Sabrina and Sebastian Bohren of Palm Harbor, FL in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and furry family members. Clair was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Susan, his daughter Cindy Shazri and his sister Audrey.

A celebration of life service honoring Clair with interment of ashes will be held at the Wolf River Cemetery, four miles south of Fremont on County Road H on Saturda,y May 20, 2017 at 11:00. Friends are invited to join family with memories and stories of Clair.