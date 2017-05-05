Dayton names new town chairman

Board seeks applicants for supervisor

By Robert Cloud

Don Holtebeck is Dayton’s new town chairman.

He is replacing Dave Armstrong, who resigned from the Dayton Town Board after accepting a job with U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana.

Holtebeck was appointed at a special town board meeting Wednesday, May 3.

Because there are only two town board members, Clerk Judy Suhs participated in the vote for a new chairman.

The person nominated for the position was not allowed to vote.

Supervisor John Miller nominated Holtebeck, saying that while he enjoyed serving the town as a supervisor, he did not want the added responsibilities of being the chairman.

Suhs seconded Holtebeck’s nomination, and they both voted to appoint him chairman.

Holtebeck is the newest member of the town board since he was first elected this spring.

“I feel a little like Dave must have felt two years ago because he was elected chair without serving on the board before,” Holtebeck said.

He said his objective as chairman was “to try to do as well as Dave Armstrong has done.”

After graduating from Iola-Scandinavia High School in 1961, Holtebeck earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he majored in history and political science.

For more than 30 years, Holtebeck worked in the insurance industry, living in Wausau, the Twin Cities, Los Angeles and Bloomington, Illinois.

He and his wife moved to Dayton in 2005, two years after he retired.

Now that Holtebeck is town chairman, a new supervisor is needed to replace him.

Holtebeck encouraged interested residents to apply for the open seat.

Applications should be emailed to the town clerk at jsuhs@town-dayton.com.

Holtebeck, Miller and Suhs will review the applications, interview the finalists, then announce their decision at the May 17 board meeting.