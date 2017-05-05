Hoag, Lucille A.

Lucille A. Hoag, age 75, New London passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

She was born on July 3, 1941 in Derry, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Roger and Dorothea (Myette) Grandmaison. On September 9, 1961, Lucille was united in marriage to Ronald Hoag at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She was secretary and treasurer of St. John’s Evangelist Episcopal Church for many years and was a Lay Eucharist Minister.

Lucille is survived by her husband Ron, son Steven (Angela) Hoag, Whitewater, and two grandchildren, Zachary and Haley Hoag.

As Lucille wishes there will be no services held.