Scheid, Randall D.

Randall D. Scheid, age 60, of New London, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

He was born on June 18, 1956 in New London, son of DuWaine and Marlene (Meating) Scheid. Randy attended Emanuel Lutheran Grade School, Fox Valley Lutheran High School for two years and graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974. On June 28, 1975, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Helen Bruette. Randy owned and operated Scheid Construction since 1987 and was presently employed at Wood Sewer & Excavating. He enjoyed hunting, cutting wood and working. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Randy is survived by his wife Helen; children, Stacey Scheid (special friend, Troy), New London and Corey (Mandy) Scheid, New London; his mother Marlene Scheid, Weyauwega; grandchildren: Trinidad Rivera III, Nevaeh Cupp, Brittnay Schoenrock and Bailey Schoenrock; brother, Rick (Kathy) Scheid, Appleton; and special nieces, April and Angie. He is further survived by his mother and father in-law, Jean and Ernest Omernik, New London; brother-in-law and sisters-in-laws, Terri (Jim) Konrad, Voni (Hank) Schuh, Barb (Jody) Thiel and Jeff Bruette; numerous other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father DuWaine, maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Edith Meating and paternal grandparents, Walter and Eldora Scheid.

Funeral services for Randy will be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. Marcus Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home from 1-4 p.m. and also on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com

Randy, I will always love you, Helen

Dad, we will always remind Trinidad of how much you loved him and keep your memory alive in his heart forever. I Love You, Stacey

Dad, you weren’t just my father, you were my best friend, I Love You Always, Corey