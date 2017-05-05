Wilde, Louise S.

Louise Stark Wilde, age 83, of New London, went to sleep in God’s hands on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, after a short illness.

Louise was born on September 2, 1933 to the late Frank and Emma (Stark) Reichert in Prescott, WI. She was united in marriage to Hilbert “Herb” Wilde on December 26, 1957. Louise graduated from Prescott High School in 1951. She then went on to get her degree in teaching from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. Louise taught school in Fairfax, MN; Caledonia, WI; Freedom, WI, and New London, WI. She worked at various places to help support the family. Louise enjoyed teaching children and watching their sporting events.

Louise is survived by her husband; children, John, Annette, and David (Ellen) Wilde; siblings, Lewis (Carol), Liz (Dave), Mary (Mel), Earl, and Kathy, and brothers-in-law, Merlin and Dean Wilde. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul and brother, Bob.

The funeral service for Louise will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London. Rev. William Heiges will be officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Women’s Missionary Society and/or Emanuel Lutheran Choir. The Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London is serving the family. www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com